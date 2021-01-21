Maj Invest Holding A Buys Intel Corp, Lowe's Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Kohl's Corp

Investment company Maj Invest Holding A (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Lowe's Inc, Progressive Corp, Packaging Corp of America, Union Pacific Corp, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Kohl's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maj Invest Holding A. As of 2020Q4, Maj Invest Holding A owns 35 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BWA, CNC, TER, V,

BWA, CNC, TER, V, Added Positions: INTC, LOW, PGR, PKG, UNP, AFL, UNH, TSCO, GNTX, AXP, PH, CNI, GM, USB, ORLY, CCL, RHI, T, AZO, PKX,

INTC, LOW, PGR, PKG, UNP, AFL, UNH, TSCO, GNTX, AXP, PH, CNI, GM, USB, ORLY, CCL, RHI, T, AZO, PKX, Reduced Positions: GS,

GS, Sold Out: KSS,

Intel Corp (INTC) - 8,333,331 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.53% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 4,084,695 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.77% Packaging Corp of America (PKG) - 2,846,795 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.71% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 1,788,062 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.36% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 7,811,659 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.99%

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $206.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Intel Corp by 68.53%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 8,333,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 106.93%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,934,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 52.77%. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.6. The stock is now traded at around $96.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 4,084,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 52.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.42 and $137.91, with an estimated average price of $126.45. The stock is now traded at around $140.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 2,846,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 53.36%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $218.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,788,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 52.99%. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 7,811,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.45.

Maj Invest Holding A reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 37.04%. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $290.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Maj Invest Holding A still held 124,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.