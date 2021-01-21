Wela Strategies, LLC Buys Southern Co, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Ford Motor Co

Investment company Wela Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Southern Co, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wela Strategies, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wela Strategies, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SO,

SO, Added Positions: LQD, BSV, BIV, FLRN, DGRO, BLV, ANGL, VYMI, CSCO, AAPL,

LQD, BSV, BIV, FLRN, DGRO, BLV, ANGL, VYMI, CSCO, AAPL, Reduced Positions: BND, EMLP, BTZ, JFR, JRO, IGD, MMM, CAT, CMI, OMC, PKG, PFE, UNH, HIO, VXF,

BND, EMLP, BTZ, JFR, JRO, IGD, MMM, CAT, CMI, OMC, PKG, PFE, UNH, HIO, VXF, Sold Out: GILD, F,

For the details of Wela Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wela+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,493 shares, 22.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% (ITE) - 620,112 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 134,647 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 119,906 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 46,719 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,344 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wela Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Wela Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42.