Wela Strategies, LLC Buys Southern Co, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Ford Motor Co

January 21, 2021 | About: SO -1.07% GILD -1.31% F +3.64%

Investment company Wela Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Southern Co, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wela Strategies, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wela Strategies, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wela Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wela+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wela Strategies, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,493 shares, 22.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  2. (ITE) - 620,112 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
  3. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 134,647 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 119,906 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 46,719 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Wela Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,344 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Wela Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Wela Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wela Strategies, LLC.

