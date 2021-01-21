5 Banks Popular Among Gurus

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Jan. 21, the following banks are popular among gurus.

Umpqua Holdings

Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UPMQ) has a market cap of $3.67 billion. Its revenue has grown 14.10% over the past 10 years.

The Oregon-based community bank with operations mostly in the Pacific Northwest region of the U.S. is held by nine gurus, including Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 2.10% of outstanding shares, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.22%, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.19% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.30%.

As of Jan. 21, the share price of $16.68 was 11.93% below the 52-week high and 87.84% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 10.17%.

Wintrust

Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) has a market cap of $3.91 billion. Its revenue has risen 11.30% over the past 10 years

Among the six gurus invested in the financial holding company, Fisher is the largest shareholder with 1.15% of outstanding shares, followed by Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51% and Simons' firm with 0.25%.

As of Jan. 21, the share price of $67.77 was 2.67% below the 52-week high and 207.74% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has climbed by 10.93%.

CIT

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) has a market cap of $3.91 billion. Its revenue has risen 3% over the past 10 years.

The company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services, is held by eight gurus. The largest guru shareholder is First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.86% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.25% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 2.47%.

As of Jan 21, shares were trading with a price-book ratio of 0.75. The share price of $39.72 was 18.87% below the 52-week high and 230.45% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has gained 10.64%.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp (STL) has a market cap of $4.02 billion. Its revenue has climbed 28.40% over the past 10 years.

A total of seven gurus hold shares in the financial and bank holding company. With 4.32% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54%.

On Jan. 21, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 16.40. The share price of $20.67 was 2.36% below the 52-week high and 195.07% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has declined 14.96%.

PennyMac

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has a market cap of $4.10 billion.

Five gurus own shares of the U.S.-based financial services company. The company's largest guru shareholder is Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.70% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.64% and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56%.

On Jan. 21, the share price of $56.53 was 19.24% below the 52-week high and 330.38% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 3.32. Year to date, the stock price has declined 13.85%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

