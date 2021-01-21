United Capital Management of KS, Inc. Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Square Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc

Investment company United Capital Management of KS, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Square Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Capital Management of KS, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, United Capital Management of KS, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,445 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,134 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,378 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 39,508 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 29,169 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $224.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 29,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 244,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $376.03 and $433.78, with an estimated average price of $392.41. The stock is now traded at around $382.463500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,099 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.66 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $81.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 346.37%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $221.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 15,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 75.23%. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $286.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 241.87%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.84%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 83.43%. The purchase prices were between $92.43 and $98.22, with an estimated average price of $95.35. The stock is now traded at around $98.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $21.01.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 28.16%. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.174600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. United Capital Management of KS, Inc. still held 7,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 45.44%. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. United Capital Management of KS, Inc. still held 2,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

United Capital Management of KS, Inc. reduced to a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 21.74%. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. United Capital Management of KS, Inc. still held 12,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.