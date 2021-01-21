  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sib Llc Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

January 21, 2021 | About: GDRX +1.91% ODFL +0.45% BMY -2.23%

New York, NY, based Investment company Sib Llc (Current Portfolio) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sib Llc. As of 2020Q4, Sib Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIB LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sib+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SIB LLC
  1. Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 61,631 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio.
  2. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 95,705 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.25%
  3. Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) - 216,316 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio.
  4. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 110,707 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  5. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 313,639 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Sib Llc initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $42.551300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Sib Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Reduced: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Sib Llc reduced to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 45.25%. The sale prices were between $184.56 and $211.04, with an estimated average price of $199.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.52%. Sib Llc still held 95,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SIB LLC. Also check out:

1. SIB LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SIB LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SIB LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SIB LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)