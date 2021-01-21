Sib Llc Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New York, NY, based Investment company Sib Llc (Current Portfolio) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sib Llc. As of 2020Q4, Sib Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 61,631 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 95,705 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.25% Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) - 216,316 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 110,707 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 313,639 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.

Sib Llc initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $42.551300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sib Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sib Llc reduced to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 45.25%. The sale prices were between $184.56 and $211.04, with an estimated average price of $199.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.52%. Sib Llc still held 95,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.