Altfest L J & Co Inc Buys Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, JPMorg

New York, NY, based Investment company Altfest L J & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, ProShares Short S&P500, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, JPMorgan Chase, BTC iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, BTC iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altfest L J & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Altfest L J & Co Inc owns 252 stocks with a total value of $373 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FHLC, IEO, SH, EWU, NEAR, TSPA, NVS, SAN, MGK, FNDE, XLV, SPIB, ARCO, PSX, EOG, DHR, GSK, CRM, VRTX, PFPT, INCY, RGNX, VTI, NOC, SPAB, SNDR, GILD, TAK, ALGN, AYX, ARKK, MDY, MUB, ROBO, BDX, SPYG, VGT, XLF, EBS, MTB, MRCY, KLAC, PBR, ZBRA, CMG, SDGR, INTU, CONE, QTS, KNX, ACMR, TCLA, IJH, TM, SNY, INFO, VSTA, SMFG, BCS,

ITA, ILF, KBWB, SHM, TLT, C, GBIL, KRE, FEI, DSI, QUAL, SAP, RWO, SCHP, MRK, IVW, VYM, LLY, ABBV, BMY, LYG, MBB, IYW, AMGN, GBT, SLYV, VHT, SRPT, DLR, INTC, AMT, MDT, LMT, BSX, TWTR, BBD, SPY, WMT, SU, BABA, PING, CNQ, PTC, NOK, BAC, AMAT, ASML, SCHB, SCHA, CACI, XOM, WFC, XRX, FB, EFV, ALEC, LRCX, ORCL, NKE, V, BMRN, SCHE, ISBC, FNDF, CVX, CMCSA, COST, IXUS, TCOM, Reduced Positions: SCHV, JPM, IEUR, AMZN, RTX, BIL, TIP, SCHW, ILMN, EMLP, MINT, IBM, BA, HDB, VIAC, SPLK, EQR, IVV, AAPL, PFE, SNAP, SCHO, PM, KO, VZ, JNJ, IBN, SPYV, COP, SCHC, SCHG, SCHH, SPSB, XHB, IEI, XLI, XLU, PG, CME, CSCO, EQIX, HPQ, MS, NVDA, GOOG, PDD, ACWI, LDOS, ECF, TRV, AGG, IVE, MCD, GOOGL, ERIC, GDX, BOTZ,

BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 385,428 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 938,046 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 301,267 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.21% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 95,516 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,442 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.03 and $57.75, with an estimated average price of $55.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 160,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $31.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 111,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 217,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 93,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 78,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $94.278300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 99,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 109.51%. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 206,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 301,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 177,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.42%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $151.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 16,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 362.76%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $62.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $14.67 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.34.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.58.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $36, with an estimated average price of $31.58.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $76.01 and $136.75, with an estimated average price of $105.46.

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29.

Altfest L J & Co Inc reduced to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.67%. The sale prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.381200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.43%. Altfest L J & Co Inc still held 22,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altfest L J & Co Inc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 48.3%. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $134.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Altfest L J & Co Inc still held 29,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.