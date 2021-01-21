  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Atlanta Financial Associates Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Sells W.P. Carey Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Bank of America Corp

January 21, 2021 | About: TSLA -0.22% VUG +0.39% SCHO -0.02% SPY -0.01% VTV -0.56% IWF +0.51% HON -0.98% SO -1.55% T -0.34% TGT +2.21%

Investment company Atlanta Financial Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Honeywell International Inc, Southern Co, Tesla Inc, sells W.P. Carey Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Financial Associates Llc . As of 2020Q4, Atlanta Financial Associates Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATLANTA FINANCIAL ASSOCIATES LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlanta+financial+associates+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATLANTA FINANCIAL ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,186,719 shares, 31.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,286 shares, 17.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 450,833 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 316,207 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  5. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 79,606 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $122.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $248.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $206.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $192.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $846.834900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.33%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $260.548000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,497 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Atlanta Financial Associates Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $384.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.



