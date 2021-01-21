Hershey Trust Co Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, IVERIC bio Inc

Hershey, PA, based Investment company Hershey Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Inari Medical Inc, Wayfair Inc, sells iShares MSCI China ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, IVERIC bio Inc, Noah Holdings, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hershey Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Hershey Trust Co owns 32 stocks with a total value of $9.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



The Hershey Co (HSYFB) - 60,612,012 shares, 99.51% of the total portfolio. iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 134,000 shares, 0.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.73% The Hershey Co (HSY) - 47,170 shares, 0.08% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 30,700 shares, 0.06% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 32,100 shares, 0.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.07%

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $213.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $87.29, with an estimated average price of $70.82. The stock is now traded at around $104.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14. The stock is now traded at around $376.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $224.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.25. The stock is now traded at around $300.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.73%. The purchase prices were between $71.82 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $99.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 134,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc by 214.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $35, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.46%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.41.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.42.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $15.49.

Hershey Trust Co sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $119.38.