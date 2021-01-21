Northstar Asset Management Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Autodesk Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp

Blue Bell, PA, based Investment company Northstar Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Autodesk Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Target Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Intel Corp, Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Northstar Asset Management Llc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, ADSK, TGT, ADP, CAT, ABBV, IJH, BA, NFLX, WSM, XLK,

CRM, ADSK, TGT, ADP, CAT, ABBV, IJH, BA, NFLX, WSM, XLK, Added Positions: DIS, NEE, AMT, VUG, VFH, COST, EQIX, WMT, VOO, VIG, JNJ, AMZN, TSLA, HD, VOX, VOT, VYM, XBI, VBK, GOOG, RTX, MCD, JPM, GOOGL, AXP, KTB, NVDA, KO, ABT,

DIS, NEE, AMT, VUG, VFH, COST, EQIX, WMT, VOO, VIG, JNJ, AMZN, TSLA, HD, VOX, VOT, VYM, XBI, VBK, GOOG, RTX, MCD, JPM, GOOGL, AXP, KTB, NVDA, KO, ABT, Reduced Positions: VGT, VB, TMO, INTC, CVX, XOM, AAPL, SHW, AME, CB, ZTS, SKYY, VOE, VFC, PFE, CRWD, FTV, NVCR, ETG, CGNX, PG, ANET, CSCO, IBB, BMY, NKE,

VGT, VB, TMO, INTC, CVX, XOM, AAPL, SHW, AME, CB, ZTS, SKYY, VOE, VFC, PFE, CRWD, FTV, NVCR, ETG, CGNX, PG, ANET, CSCO, IBB, BMY, NKE, Sold Out: SCHW, VNT, GS, VRTX,

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 142,676 shares, 14.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,018 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 58,223 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,266 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 24,649 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76%

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $221.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $307.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $192.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $161.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $363.316100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56.

Northstar Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Northstar Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71.

Northstar Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.