Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Amgen Inc, Roku Inc

Investment company Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Intel Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Amgen Inc, Roku Inc, FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP. As of 2020Q4, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP owns 90 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTC, ABT, DHR, BK, ICLN, TJX,

INTC, ABT, DHR, BK, ICLN, TJX, Added Positions: VNLA, MUB, SCHG, IVW, SCHV, DSI, IJK, SCHE, SCHX, VOO, IJR, IEMG, IVE, SPLG, PNC, SCHM, JHML, JNJ, PEP, PCAR, MA, COST, SUSB, ESGE, ETN, DIS,

VNLA, MUB, SCHG, IVW, SCHV, DSI, IJK, SCHE, SCHX, VOO, IJR, IEMG, IVE, SPLG, PNC, SCHM, JHML, JNJ, PEP, PCAR, MA, COST, SUSB, ESGE, ETN, DIS, Reduced Positions: FHI, VEA, IWR, AAPL, IWF, ESGD, AMZN, JPM, PG, GOOGL, WMT, V, ORCL, MSFT, BAM, CCI, CBZ, NEE, CMCSA, XBI, IWM, ABBV, TRS, CSCO, LBRDK, SPY, SCHF, TMO, TSC, LSXMK, JPIN, SCHO, BSV,

FHI, VEA, IWR, AAPL, IWF, ESGD, AMZN, JPM, PG, GOOGL, WMT, V, ORCL, MSFT, BAM, CCI, CBZ, NEE, CMCSA, XBI, IWM, ABBV, TRS, CSCO, LBRDK, SPY, SCHF, TMO, TSC, LSXMK, JPIN, SCHO, BSV, Sold Out: USMV, AMGN, QDF, ROKU, BAC, PFE, HD, MRK, UNH, MO, BRK.B, DVYE,

For the details of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schneider+downs+wealth+management+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) - 5,122,697 shares, 42.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 130,668 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 523,696 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 416.91% BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 155,340 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 124,330 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $59.174600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $235.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.54. The stock is now traded at around $41.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $68.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 523,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.763000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $61.381200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $153.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $47.18.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $264.98.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.