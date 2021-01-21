YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Liberty Global PLC

West Hartford, CT, based Investment company YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells GCI Liberty Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Liberty Global PLC, Vontier Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LBRDK, NEAR, MUB, VUG, TSLA, VIAC, QCLN, DOW, ACN, SCZ, SCHV, ETN, IEX, MPWR, MDY, IWD, BL, SO, KEYS, BURL, MBCN, VRSK, AVGO, VIA, GMOLQ,
- Added Positions: IVW, MINT, AAPL, AGG, VMBS, IJK, GE, BSCL, BSCM, GSY, WFC, VTEB, SCHG, COF, IGSB, SCHB, SPY, JPST, VTI, PYPL, IJT, IWP, SCHA, SCHM, SHM, T, ZTS, ABBV, LPLA, FTV, DG, VOO, VCSH, IEFA, SPYG, SLYG, SCHD, SCHE, SCHF, SDY, PG, EW, DUK, ITW, CTXS, JPM, JNJ, CHD, CME, FIS, ES, PFE, TXN, VZ, UNH, SBUX, XLU, SPEM, VEU, CSL, CAT, APD, AME, ADBE, BLK, ABT, PLD, VWO, KO, CCI, WMT, AMAT, QCOM, EBAY, TDG, MA, PM, BAH, NOW, TROW, ETSY, SHOP, CRM, QQQ, NFLX, EFA, GSLC, MRVL, LMT, ICE, FDX, MDYG, LLY,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, RTX, GS, BMY, CVX, MS, FISV, IWF, ISRG, BSV, USB, INTC, LRCX, LOW, OTIS, TJX, URI, GILD, NEE, XOM, CI, VIG, HACK, PBE, SMMU, SPDW, WWD, SUB, AFL, VO, TYL, TD, POOL, PBCT, MORN, IDXX, LHX, FAST, D, CTSH, C, CERN, BA, ALGN,
- Sold Out: GLIBA, BSCK, LBTYK, VNT, TRIP, BSX, HXL, CSGP, LTRPA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 454,431 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 192,377 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,303 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 298,549 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 57,641 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $154.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $846.834900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 636 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $260.548000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $85.683500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.763000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 117,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 48,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 55.63%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.044000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 66,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 468,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.94%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 110,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.74.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $18.72 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $24.22.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $35.94.
