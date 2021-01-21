  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SKF's year-end results to be published on 2 February

January 21, 2021 | About: OTCPK:SKFRY +1.35% FRA:SKFA -0.43% OTCPK:SKUFF +3.41% FRA:SKFB -0.43% MEX:SKFB +0%

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its year-end results for 2020 on 2 February 2021 at approximately 13:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a Webcast, with the opportunity to ask questions via the chat function, at 14:00 (CET).

To join the Webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/60087dd9dd22a114004e75a2/emds

Sweden +46 10 884 8016

UK / International +44 20 3936 2999

Passcode: 812094

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the Webcast, please contact Theo Kjellberg on [email protected] or +46 725 77 65 76.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg
Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576
mobile: 46 725-776576
e-mail: [email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations
46 31-337 2104;
46 705-472 104;
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-year-end-results-to-be-published-on-2-february,c3271642

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skfs-year-end-results-to-be-published-on-2-february-301212570.html

SOURCE SKF


