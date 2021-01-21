The RE/MAX Collection Introduces The Luxury Launchpad, a Business-building Platform for Luxury Agents

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today, The RE/MAX Collection debuted The Luxury Launchpad, a dashboard of marketing tools and concierge services created in association with LUXVT. The online platform streamlines business for luxury agents around the world and empowers them to continue to deliver an elevated experience for clients.

From elegant brochures to eye-catching social media ads, The Luxury Launchpad gathers more than 45 marketing pieces – many customizable – all in one place to assist agents in showcasing their property portfolio. Through LUXVT, agents are also able to access a list of vetted companies in their market offering drone photography, virtual staging and other services luxury clients have come to expect and appreciate. Whether an agent is listing their first luxury home or their fiftieth, the platform will generate a custom marketing plan based on the answers to just a few questions. Once a plan is created, busy luxury professionals can choose to connect with the LUXVT concierge team to put the plan into action.

RE/MAX luxury agents can access the platform by visiting The RE/MAX Collection website and logging on using their RE/MAX credentials under "Agent Resources." They will be taken to the LUXVT portal where the platform is housed. Any RE/MAX agent in one of the 110 countries and territories where the brand is located can leverage this resource.

Creative pieces and resources agents will find in The Luxury Launchpad include:

A video editor tool offering 10, 15 and 30-second videos branded to The RE/MAX Collection

Customizable luxury images on Megaphone, the exclusive RE/MAX app for scheduling and purchasing social media ads

Virtual staging with BoxBrownie and 3D tours with Matterport, both industry-leading vendors

Seamless advertising placement in the Wall Street Journal, Unique Homes, and the duPont Registry

The RE/MAX Collection branding on signage, business cards, brochures and more, reserved for top tier properties

"The new Luxury Launchpad gathers the best of RE/MAX marketing all in one place, making it easy for agents to build a successful marketing plan," says Anne Miller, RE/MAX Vice President, Luxury. "It's a powerful, business-building resource that helps agents deliver outstanding results and individualized service to each client."

The Luxury Launchpad powered by LUXVT is offered exclusively by RE/MAX to agents working with The RE/MAX Collection, the luxury arm of the leading real estate brand.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-remax-collection-introduces-the-luxury-launchpad-a-business-building-platform-for-luxury-agents-301211907.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC