Charles & Colvard to Host its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call on February 4, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET

January 21, 2021 | About: NAS:CTHR +2.24%

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR), a globally recognized lab created gemstone company specializing in fine jewelry, will host an investor conference call and webcast presentation to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 ("Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021") at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The Company will release its financial results after market close the same day.

The investor conference call and accompanying presentation slides will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial 844-875-6912 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6708 (international) and ask to be connected to the "Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Conference Call" a few minutes before 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

A replay of this conference call will be available until February 11, 2021 at 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference ID is 10151770. The call will also be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever OneTM moissanite brand and its premium CaydiaTM lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. For more information, please visit www.charlesandcolvard.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles--colvard-to-host-its-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-investor-conference-call-on-february-4-2021-at-430-pm-et-301212470.html

SOURCE Charles & Colvard, Ltd.


