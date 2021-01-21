  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Walcott Resources Ltd. Announces Proposed Name Change to MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.

January 21, 2021 | About: XCNQ:WAL -10.45%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Walcott Resources Ltd. (CSE: WAL) (the "Company" or "Walcott") is pleased to announce that, subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, it plans to change its name to "MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp."

While the Company will continue to advance its portfolio of projects including its Cobalt Hill copper-gold-cobalt property and its Australian silver-lead-zinc properties, it is also currently evaluating potential opportunities in lithium, nickel, vanadium and rare earth metals.

David Thornley-Hall, CEO of the Company, states, "We are very excited for the future of the Company and looking forward to exploring various opportunities ahead of us within the lithium and battery metals space. We see this as a great vertical integration to our current and future enterprise goals. As we are all aware of the critical changing conditions of the planet, we see a tremendous avenue of growth within this sector, there is a rise in call for electric vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles/plug-in hybrid vehicles, and rapid development in the renewable energy and energy storage sector which will continue to drive the longer-term growth of the market".

About Walcott Resources Ltd.

Walcott is a British Columbia based Company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill Property, consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

Additionally, the Company has acquired a 60% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in two prospective silver-zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver-Zinc Project (see press release dated August 13, 2020).

Investors can learn more about the Company and team at https://www.walcottresources.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange and the Company's use of proceeds and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walcott-resources-ltd-announces-proposed-name-change-to-megawatt-lithium-and-battery-metals-corp-301212562.html

SOURCE Walcott Resources Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)