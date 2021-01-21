Pure Storage Recognized as a Leader in Enterprise Flash Array Storage Category

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as a service in a multi-cloud world, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized FlashArray™ for Best Customer Support and Best Usability. With a combined average trScore of 9.2 out of 10 and 335 verified customer reviews and ratings, FlashArray won in the Enterprise Flash Array Storage category.

"Pure Storage has won a Best Customer Support award from TrustRadius based directly on customer feedback," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers on TrustRadius highlight Pure Storage's speed, knowledge, and professionalism."

Based entirely on customer feedback, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology solutions. Hear global customers share their experiences and outcomes using FlashArray :

"Pure Storage stands head and shoulders above their competition. Not only is performance and usable capacity better and faster respectively, but the predictable support costs also make this a 'no-brainer.'"

Kevin Hannon , IT Director, Town of Belchertown, Massachusetts

"Pure is thrilled to be recognized by TrustRadius as the leader in flash storage," said Shawn Hansen, FlashArray General Manager, Pure Storage. "Coupled with recent recognition as the Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Primary Storage Arrays and the Medallia Net Promoter leader, we believe this illustrates that the key to long-term market leadership is to create amazing experiences that deeply satisfy customers."

Pure is consistently recognized by its customers as this also marks the sixth consecutive year the company has maintained its market-leading NPS score in the top one-percent of Medallia-benchmarked B2B scores while scaling the business. This year, Pure increased its score to 83.5, which is more than twice the B2B average.

Pure's entire portfolio of solutions is architected to deliver a Modern Data Experience that enables customers to succeed in hybrid and multi-cloud environments through simplicity, flexibility and reliability at scale.

Within the portfolio, Pure's FlashArray family offers performance and capacity optimized solutions to address critical and operational workloads for any organization. Designed with flexibility in mind, customers receive consumption choices (appliance, software defined, or as-a-Service) that fit their specific financial requirements, and benefit from our Evergreen™ subscriptions allowing customers to non-disruptively incorporate controller technology advances in their purchase.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

