EPAM positioned as a Challenger in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services Report1.

According to Gartner, "a focus on cost-effective continuous quality — that is, a systematic approach toward the improvement of processes to achieve the quality goals of business and development — is the need of the hour."

"In today's extremely competitive market environment, our customers depend on us to provide quality digital products and platforms — at speed, scale and with a reliability that delivers consistent business outcomes —which is why we continually invest in developing and rolling out next generation testing services," said Adam Auerbach, VP, DevTestSecOps, EPAM.

Acquiring test IO in 2019, EPAM offers testing-as-a-service — with a focus on Agile development projects, expanding specialized services (i.e. performance testing), functional test automation and usability testing. Customers can leverage the advantages of continuous testing, such as speed and reliability, to ensure predictable timelines for software releases as well as improved release confidence with the introduction of user story testing.

The 20 Application Testing Services Providers who met the speciﬁed inclusion criteria for the report, were evaluated based on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision — guiding sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders in making better decisions when selecting an application testing services provider.

