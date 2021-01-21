  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sanhua Joins the Carrier Alliance Supplier Program

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:CARR -1.81%

PR Newswire

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, is proud to announce that Sanhua has joined the Carrier Alliance program and signed a strategic long-term agreement with Carrier. As part of this agreement, Sanhua will supply engineered components including valves, heat exchangers and drives across Carrier's HVAC and Refrigeration portfolios.

"This agreement will advance our strategic relationship with Sanhua, and we are pleased to welcome them as one of the newest Carrier Alliance suppliers with the execution of this expanded long-term agreement," said Ed Dunn, Vice President, Supply Chain, Carrier. "Through the Alliance program, we are expanding our relationships with a select group of top tier suppliers that share our expansive geographic reach, breadth of offering, focus on quality and cost, and commitment to developing high-efficiency solutions."

Carrier and Sanhua have collaborated for many years in Carrier's Refrigeration and HVAC segments, with a focus on enhancing technology and reducing the environmental impact of components used in HVAC equipment. Most recently, Sanhua has been developing state-of-the-art thermal expansion valves and micro-channel heat exchangers for Carrier products.

Designed to optimize and strengthen the supply chain and help drive cost savings, Carrier launched the Carrier Alliance program to help provide certainty, security and growth opportunities for Carrier and its key suppliers. Joining the Carrier Alliance program is a win-win for Carrier and Sanhua as it establishes Sanhua as a key supplier across multiple categories and paves the way for future opportunities to supply innovative technologies across Carrier's portfolio.

"Sanhua is committed to providing the most competitive HVAC and Refrigeration sub-system solutions and components with our innovative technologies to address improving energy efficiency and new refrigerant requirements," said Ya Bo Zhang, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Sanhua. "We are very excited to strengthen our long-term relationship with Carrier by joining the Carrier Alliance program and look forward to delivering more value to Carrier's supply chain."

For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com/suppliers or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. Since our founding, we've led in creating solutions that matter for people and our planet. Today, our portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic that offer innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies to help make the world safer and more comfortable for generations to come. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

CARR-IR

Contact:

Danielle Canzanella


860-221-8457


[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanhua-joins-the-carrier-alliance-supplier-program-301212580.html

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation


