TTEC and Schwan's Home Delivery Raise the Bar on Customer Experiences

DENVER, Jan 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) solution provider for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands is pleased to announce it has partnered with Schwan's Home Delivery to quickly meet increased customer demand for convenient, high-quality frozen food delivery.

With the continued increase in demand for click-to-home dining experiences, Schwan's Home Delivery approached TTEC with a challenge: design, build, and operate a new virtual customer engagement center as fast as possible. Together, the partners quickly established a virtual contact center comprised of 110 customer advocates for voice and chat support to help supplement Schwan's Home Delivery in-house customer care center. In just three weeks the partners launched a new virtual engagement center, a process that takes other industry peers 6+ months.

Building on the success of the initial engagement, Schwan's Home Delivery has now chosen to expand its relationship by nearly tripling the volume of digital and voice customer interactions TTEC will manage. Additionally, Schwan's Home Delivery has selected TTEC's Humanify® Connect platform, knowledgebase and customer satisfaction survey mechanism to manage and enhance its customer experience program.

"Schwan's Home Delivery built our business on the same principles as TTEC, including prioritizing the importance of customer relationships. One door at a time, one knock at a time, Schwan's Home Delivery grew from a small, rural business to the largest direct-to-consumer frozen fulfillment company in the United States. From the beginning of our engagement, we felt that TTEC understood the importance of our customer relationships, which was a primary reason we chose to work with TTEC," said Karalyn Sartor, Schwan's Home Delivery director of consumer care.

TTEC and Schwan's Home Delivery also believe that employee experience is critical to delivering exceptional customer experiences. Schwan's Home Delivery sends its merchandise to its contact center advocates so they get to sample the products and put themselves in customers' shoes to understand the value of the Schwan's Home Delivery experience.

"TTEC strongly believes that the best customer experiences come from the best employee experiences. Schwan's Home Delivery sets the standard for customer experience management to which all leading brands should aspire," stated Judi Hand, Chief Revenue Officer.

About Schwan's Home Delivery:

Since 1952, Schwan's Home Delivery has been passionate about bringing quality frozen food to millions of people every day. The Marshall, MN-based company offers premium frozen meats, seafood, veggies, sides, snacks, ice cream, novelties, as well as complete bake-and-serve dinners that are delivered to homes all across America.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the company's 56,200 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

