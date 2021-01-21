WSGF - Vaycaychella Backed Boutique Hotel Opening Soon In $32 Billion Caribbean Vacation Market

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (USOTC: WSGF) ("WSGF") today announced the Caribbean boutique hotel backed by the company's new Vaycaychella subsidiary is expected to be opening its doors for business by the end of the first quarter.

Vaycaychella is a subsidiary operation of WSGF acquired last year that now represents the company's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.

Over the past three years Vaycaychella has built a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not qualify for conventional mortgages. Vaycaychella started by building a pilot client base serving a Caribbean based vacation property owner with 10 beachfront community vacation homes currently under management. Vaycaychella has financed the property owner to acquire and refurbish the 10 premium properties.

Since launching the Vaycaychella website earlier this year, Vaycaychella has added additional properties to its short-term rental portfolio spanning the Caribbean from Mexico to Puerto Rico to include properties in Cuba.

The boutique hotel business announced today will operate in a former mansion located in the Havana, Cuba residential community of Miramar. The six-room hotel includes a restaurant and night club. Vaycaychella is financing the Canadian host to refurbish the building. The boutique hotel, previously anticipated to open by the summer of 2021, is now expected to open ahead of scheduled by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

Vaycaychella has built a peer-to-peer (P2P) technology solution designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. The P2P application (app) is part of a fintech ecosystem solution suite for short-term rental property owners that includes a Visa Card solution and plans for a cryptocurrency component.

WSGF plans to beta launch its Vaycaychella P2P app to beta users in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June.

Recently, the company announced plans to add a cryptocurrency strategy to its Vaycaychella P2P business model. In conjunction with the development of its cryptocurrency strategy, the company has recently launched a cryptocurrency survey as part of an overall effort to gather important information in developing its overall cryptocurrency strategy.

To participate in the survey, go to https://www.vaycaychella.com/crypto-survey.

The recent Airbnb IPO has brought attention to the burgeoning short-term rental property sector of the overall travel accommodations sector. At the same time, it has highlighted the limited availability of resources available to short-term rental property owners and operators marketing through Airbnb and its peers such as VRBO and Booking.com. Vaycaychella is building a solution suite to fill that void.

Vaycaychella's mission is to serve short-term vacation rental owners and investors with a peer-to-peer (P2P) investment application (app). Vaycaychella plans to introduce additional apps that serve short-term rental owners and investors by, for example, providing discounted access to rental amenity supplies, on demand maintenance services, insurance, security and international banking and credit card processing.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

