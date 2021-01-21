Creative Medical Technology Holdings Recruits Founder of Inc 500 Clinical Trials Company Dr. Boris Reznik to Accelerate Development of ImmCelzÂ® Through FDA

PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC – CELZ) Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. announced today recruitment of Dr. Boris Reznik to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Reznik is a veteran of multiple startups and has a strong track record of building companies across a diverse set of technologies-based industries with biomedical sciences being one of his primary focuses.

His company, Biorasi, global CRO ran an excess of 500 clinical trials and obtained numerous FDA approvals. Dr. Reznik led Biorasi to being awarded the INC 500 "Fastest Growing Company" Award and to a successful exit.

Boris Reznik is the Chairman of Venvalo Group, venture value optimization firm. During his career, Dr. Reznik founded and built technology companies into market leaders and successfully dealt with both Fortune 500 and emerging companies as clients and partners. He has been a lead or co-investor in startups and mid-market firms and has participated in M&A transactions ranging from Millions to Billions. Dr. Reznik has a depth of experience in processes and systems – a unique perspective in the drug and device development world.

"I am proud to be one of the early investors in Creative Medical Technology Holdings. Its executives are one of the most driven, motivated and talented teams that I have had the pleasure of investing in. I am honored to be invited as a partner to accelerate development of ImmCelz® to help patients with heart failure, liver failure, diabetes, and stroke, as well as aiding in their ongoing development of other assets in their robust portfolio" Said Dr. Reznik.

"Working with Dr. Reznik will allow us to "fast forward" the development process of ImmCelz®, as well as other cellular therapies currently in development." Said Dr. Amit Patel, Board Member of the Company and co-founder. "I have previously collaborated with Dr. Reznik on numerous projects and I am excited to witness the unfolding of Dr. Reznik's life mantra of "Creating Value from Potential™"

"Dr. Reznik's involvement in our clinical development plan, as well as his overall corporate and strategic insight will synergize with our existing strengths to significantly enhance shareholder value." Said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "I enjoy working with Dr. Reznik because of his unique multidisciplinary, multidimensional, "systems based" approach to handling complicated problems. We look forward to bringing life-saving therapies to fruition as quickly as possible."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine - stem cell technology in the fields of urology, neurology and orthopedics and trades on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

