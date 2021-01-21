Buy Now! Southwest Airlines Service In Fresno & Santa Barbara To Begin In April 2021 With One-Way Fares As Low As $39

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today published initial flight schedules for the carrier's next two airports to be served in California, Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) and Santa Barbara Airport (SBA), with service beginning in April 2021.

"We're boldly launching this eagerly anticipated new year by doubling-down on our consistent commitment to California to offer our value and flexibility to now 13 airports in the state," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "Not only does Southwest Airlines celebrate 50 years of service in 2021, we're gratefully acknowledging the support of Californians who have made us the largest air carrier of fliers traveling nonstop to, from, and within The Golden State for 20 consecutive years."

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF., SERVICE BEGINS APRIL 12, 2021

Starting April 12, 2021, Southwest Customers will be able to fly between Santa Barbara, Calif. and more than 50 airports with three destinations offered nonstop: Denver, Las Vegas, and Oakland. These new flights are available for purchase now at Southwest.com:

Fly nonstop between Santa Barbara and: Initial daily service: One-way fares

as low as: Denver 1 flight each way $69 Las Vegas 3 flights each way $39 Oakland 1 flight each way $39

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

FRESNO, CALIF., SERVICE BEGINS APRIL 25, 2021

Starting April 25, 2021, Southwest Customers will be able to fly between Fresno, Calif. and more than 50 airports with two destinations offered nonstop: Denver and Las Vegas. These new flights are available for purchase now at Southwest.com:

Fly nonstop between Fresno and: Initial daily service: One-way fares

as low as: Denver 1 flight each way $69 Las Vegas 3 flights each way $39

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

Purchase today through Jan. 23, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Santa Barbara, Calif. travel valid April 12, 2021, through June 16, 2021. Fresno, Calif. travel valid April 25, 2021, through June 16, 2021. Continental U.S. travel is valid daily. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on a single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Rapid Rewards® points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Fares not available to/from continental U.S. to/from Hawaii. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of the week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of the week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest, as long as reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by nearly 58,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. In 2021, Southwest will begin service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14; both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; both Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, and face covering requirements for Customers and Employees. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

