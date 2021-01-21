Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that Juliette Hickman has been appointed a director of the KDP board, effective January 18, 2021. Juliette is a former investment analyst at the Capital Group Companies, with exposure to a broad range of industries on a global basis and specific expertise and focus on the global beverage industry. Juliette currently serves as an independent director for Montanya Distillers.

Commenting on the announcement, KDP Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort stated, "We are pleased to welcome Juliette to our board. Her deep understanding of the beverage industry, coupled with more than 20 years of investing experience and expertise in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, financial analysis and risk assessment make her a valuable addition to KDP."

"I'm excited to be joining the board of Keurig Dr Pepper," said Juliette Hickman. "I look forward to sharing my experience as an investor in the global beverage industry and helping to drive the value creation in KDP that lies ahead."

