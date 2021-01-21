Money Matters Financial Group Inc Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Investment company Money Matters Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Money Matters Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Money Matters Financial Group Inc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MINT,

MINT, Added Positions: SCHX, SCHF, USMV, QUAL, VLUE, VNQ,

SCHX, SCHF, USMV, QUAL, VLUE, VNQ, Reduced Positions: MTUM, VOO, SPY,

MTUM, VOO, SPY, Sold Out: IWV,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 377,327 shares, 51.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 359,957 shares, 22.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 229,070 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 233,186 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 56,093 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.21%

Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Money Matters Financial Group Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 56,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Money Matters Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61.