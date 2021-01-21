>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Money Matters Financial Group Inc Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF

January 21, 2021 | About: SCHX +0.15% MINT -0.01% IWV +0.09%

Investment company Money Matters Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Money Matters Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Money Matters Financial Group Inc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Money Matters Financial Group Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/money+matters+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Money Matters Financial Group Inc
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 377,327 shares, 51.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 359,957 shares, 22.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  3. SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 229,070 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 233,186 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  5. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 56,093 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.21%
New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Money Matters Financial Group Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 56,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Money Matters Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Money Matters Financial Group Inc. Also check out:

1. Money Matters Financial Group Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Money Matters Financial Group Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Money Matters Financial Group Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Money Matters Financial Group Inc keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)