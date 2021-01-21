Money Matters Financial Group Inc Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Investment company Money Matters Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Money Matters Financial Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Money Matters Financial Group Inc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MINT,
- Added Positions: SCHX, SCHF, USMV, QUAL, VLUE, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, VOO, SPY,
- Sold Out: IWV,
For the details of Money Matters Financial Group Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/money+matters+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Money Matters Financial Group Inc
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 377,327 shares, 51.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 359,957 shares, 22.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 229,070 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 233,186 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 56,093 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.21%
Money Matters Financial Group Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Money Matters Financial Group Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 56,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Money Matters Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of Money Matters Financial Group Inc. Also check out:
1. Money Matters Financial Group Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Money Matters Financial Group Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Money Matters Financial Group Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Money Matters Financial Group Inc keeps buying