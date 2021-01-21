Droms Strauss Advisors Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, Applied Materials Inc

Investment company Droms Strauss Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc . As of 2020Q4, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TQQQ, TTD, CRWD, ICF,

TQQQ, TTD, CRWD, ICF, Added Positions: IVW, SCHH, VTV, MSFT, GOOGL, IEFA, UNH, HON, FB, IJH, IJR, JNJ, SCHE, VSS,

IVW, SCHH, VTV, MSFT, GOOGL, IEFA, UNH, HON, FB, IJH, IJR, JNJ, SCHE, VSS, Reduced Positions: IAGG, AGG, BOND, SPY, VO, EFA, VB, EFV,

IAGG, AGG, BOND, SPY, VO, EFA, VB, EFV, Sold Out: QQQ, AAPL, AMAT, BRK.B, AMZN, BA, TEX,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 122,795 shares, 27.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 465,154 shares, 20.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 126,162 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 104,947 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 204,136 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 298.04%

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $151.52. The stock is now traded at around $100.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $824.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.786300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 204,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37.