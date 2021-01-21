>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, Applied Materials Inc

January 21, 2021 | About: IVW +0.78% SCHH -0.52% TQQQ -48.68% TTD +0.78% CRWD -2.23% ICF -0.54% QQQ +0.85% AAPL +3.35% AMAT -0.41% BRK.B +0.09% AMZ +0%

Investment company Droms Strauss Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc . As of 2020Q4, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/droms+strauss+advisors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 122,795 shares, 27.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 465,154 shares, 20.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 126,162 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  4. BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 104,947 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  5. BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 204,136 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 298.04%
New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $151.52. The stock is now traded at around $100.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $762.58. The stock is now traded at around $824.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.786300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.04%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 204,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.60%. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $37.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC . Also check out:

1. DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DROMS STRAUSS ADVISORS INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)