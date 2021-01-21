Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, B

Danvers, MA, based Investment company Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 200,288 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.37% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 289,282 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.61% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 88,479 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 107,840 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.42% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 179,242 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 50,982 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $247.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $383.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.004500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $68.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 965.87%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 164,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E by 69.30%. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.248000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 196,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 200,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 289,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37.