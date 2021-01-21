>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation to Host Year End 2020 Earnings Call on February 11, 2021

January 21, 2021 | About: PPC +0.6%

GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation ( PPC) announced today that it will host its year end 2020 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET). Prepared remarks regarding the company’s financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer period with Pilgrim’s executive management team.

Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time, by accessing the “Investor” section of the company’s website at www.pilgrims.com, and clicking on the link under “Upcoming Events.” Participants can also register for the conference call and webcast by navigating to https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc210211.html.

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.” To submit a question to management during the call, participants must be logged in via telephone. Questions submitted in advance are welcome and may be sent via email to PPC IR team at [email protected].

The webcast will be available for replay on Pilgrim’s website two hours after the call concludes, and will remain available through May 11, 2021. Alternatively, the telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10151355, which will be available through March 11, 2021.

About Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K., and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Contact: Dunham Winoto
Investor Relations
[email protected]
(970) 506-8192
SOURCE:Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation
ti?nf=ODEzOTcxMSMzOTM5NzIyIzIwMDQ0MTU=
fc67ac98-e697-42c3-9da8-1a6cc09cc1aa

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)