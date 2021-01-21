Billtrust Announces Greg Hanson as Chief Product Officer Amidst Ongoing Commitment to B2B Accounts Receivable and Integrated Payments Innovation

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billtrust ( BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated B2B payments leader, has announced that Greg Hanson has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. Hanson will drive product development, design, delivery and roadmap strategy.



Hanson joins Billtrust amidst its ongoing commitment to world-class B2B accounts receivable automation with integrated payments capabilities, having recently upgraded its Cash Application software’s advanced machine learning capability and expanded its Business Payments Network (BPN) by adding support for ACH and wire transactions.

"Greg’s track record and expertise will help us develop and bring products to market more quickly and with even greater innovation as we continue to lead the drive towards digitized, integrated B2B payments,” said Flint Lane, Billtrust Founder & CEO. “Greg’s leadership will be welcomed throughout Billtrust, and I’m pleased he is joining our leadership team.”

“Companies are under intense pressure to get paid faster, improve cash flow and digitize payments,” said Hanson. “I’m excited to join Billtrust, understand our customers’ needs and deliver them best-in-class integrated payments solutions.”

Prior to joining Billtrust, Greg was Senior Vice President of Product Development for PrecisionLender at Q2, a leading SaaS platform for commercial loan pricing, profitability and portfolio insights. Before that, he was the Chief Product Officer for The Gordian Group, a construction software, data and services company. He has also led product development efforts for Tree.com, RealEstate.com, GuildQuality and Bullhorn. Greg has a bachelor's of arts degree in physics with high honors from Middlebury College. He earned dual master's degrees in architecture and structural engineering from the University of Michigan where he was recognized with the Chair's Cup for interdisciplinary research.

About Billtrust

Billtrust ( BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring , online ordering , invoice delivery , payments and remittance capture , invoicing , cash application and collections . For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

