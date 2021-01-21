>
Columbia Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

January 21, 2021


[url="]Columbia+Property+Trust%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: CXP) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions. The company’s total distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP # 198287 203) are to be classified as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisor as to the specific treatment of distributions.







2020 Form 1099-DIV







Box 1a



Box 1b



Box 2a



Box 3



Box 5



Record


Date



Paid


Date



Total


Distribution


Per Share*



Total


Distribution


Allocable


to 2020*



2020 Total


Ordinary


Dividend



2020


Qualified


Dividends



2020 Total


Capital


Gain


Distribution



2020 Total


Non-


Dividend


Distribution



2020


Section


199A


Dividends



12/16/19



01/07/20



$0.210000



$0.210000



$0.210000



-



-



-



$0.210000



03/02/20



03/17/20



$0.210000



$0.210000



$0.210000



-



-



-



$0.210000



06/01/20



06/16/20



$0.210000



$0.210000



$0.210000



-



-



-



$0.210000



09/01/20



09/15/20



$0.210000



$0.210000



$0.210000



-



-



-



$0.210000



12/01/20



01/08/21



$0.210000



$0.008799



$0.008799



-



-



-



$0.008799



*The fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.21 per share with a record date of December 16, 2019 (and paid on January 7, 2020) is entirely allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes. The fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.21 per share with a record date of December 1, 2020 (and paid on January 8, 2021) is a split-year distribution with $0.008799 per share allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes and $0.201201 per share allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.



About Columbia Property Trust



Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating, and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 15 properties that contain approximately seven million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit [url="]www.columbia.reit[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005755/en/


Comments

