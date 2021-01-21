Columbia Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions













2020 Form 1099-DIV















Box 1a







Box 1b







Box 2a







Box 3







Box 5







Record





Date







Paid





Date







Total





Distribution





Per Share*







Total





Distribution





Allocable





to 2020*







2020 Total





Ordinary





Dividend







2020





Qualified





Dividends







2020 Total





Capital





Gain





Distribution







2020 Total





Non-





Dividend





Distribution







2020





Section





199A





Dividends







12/16/19







01/07/20







$0.210000







$0.210000







$0.210000







-







-







-







$0.210000







03/02/20







03/17/20







$0.210000







$0.210000







$0.210000







-







-







-







$0.210000







06/01/20







06/16/20







$0.210000







$0.210000







$0.210000







-







-







-







$0.210000







09/01/20







09/15/20







$0.210000







$0.210000







$0.210000







-







-







-







$0.210000







12/01/20







01/08/21







$0.210000







$0.008799







$0.008799







-







-







-







$0.008799





[url="]Columbia+Property+Trust%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: CXP) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions. The company’s total distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP # 198287 203) are to be classified as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisor as to the specific treatment of distributions.*The fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.21 per share with a record date of December 16, 2019 (and paid on January 7, 2020) is entirely allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes. The fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.21 per share with a record date of December 1, 2020 (and paid on January 8, 2021) is a split-year distribution with $0.008799 per share allocable to 2020 for federal income tax purposes and $0.201201 per share allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates value through owning, operating, and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 15 properties that contain approximately seven million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit [url="]www.columbia.reit[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005755/en/