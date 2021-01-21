>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

First Farmers Bank & Trust to make annual Ag Summit available to public in virtual format

January 21, 2021 | About: FFMR +0%

26th year of event to be streamed live from Purdue University

CONVERSE, IN, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Bank & Trust (FFMR) will host their annual Agricultural Summit virtually this year on January 26th, 2021 from 9am to 12noon. The event will be streamed live from Purdue University and will feature a nationally recognized panel of speakers including “Goddess of Grain, Angie Setzer, Purdue professor emeritus, Dr. Freddie Barnard, and Virginia Tech professor emeritus Dr David Kohl. The event, traditionally available by invitation only, will be produced by Hall of Music Productions and streamed live by Walton Webcasting. Topics to be discussed include market planning in dynamic environments, financial strategy, and possible PPP loan availability. Those interested in attending the event should contact bank lending personnel or register at www.ffbt.com/ag-summit. Online interactive Q&A with all presenters will be available for those registered.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana and is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

ti?nf=ODEzOTczOCMzOTM5ODIyIzIxOTQwOTE=
04517da8-e8d5-4578-806f-d7ce39c1ac29
Tade J Powell
First Farmers Financial Corporation
765-293-4162
[email protected]

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)