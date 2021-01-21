>
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tyson Foods, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:TSN -0.53%


[url="]The+Schall+Law+Firm[/url], a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. (“Tyson” or “the Company”) (NYSE: [url="]TSN[/url]) for violations of the securities laws.



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The New York City Comptroller called on the SEC to investigate Tyson on December 15, 2020. According to the Comptroller, the Company spread “materially false or misleading information regarding Tyson’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting risk factors.” In a statement, the Comptroller added, “There is human cost to Tyson’s failures – preventable deaths, hospitalizations and sick workers. These failures have material impacts on its business operations that carry serious risks for shareholders.” Based on this news, shares of Tyson dropped by 2.5% on the same day.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, [url="]click+here+to+participate[/url].



We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at [url="]www.schallfirm.com[/url], or by email at [email protected].



The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005913/en/


