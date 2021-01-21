WynnBET Gains Market Access In Eighth State

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announces today that it has secured market access in Ohio, subject to license eligibility and availability, legalization, and regulatory approvals. This marks the eighth state to be added to the rapidly growing list of jurisdictions where WynnBET plans to launch.

WynnBET is currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and will soon open its virtual doors in Michigan. In addition, WynnBET has secured market access in Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts1, Nevada, and now Ohio; and has submitted for licensure in Tennessee and Virginia. To meet the demands of the quickly moving online sports betting and iGaming industry, WynnBET is fast-tracking discussions regarding market access in more than a dozen other large jurisdictions to be announced. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

Inspired by Wynn Resorts' unmatched expertise in customer service, the WynnBET app offers an ultra-intuitive and highly responsive interface that delivers hundreds of sports betting options to delight both aficionados and beginners alike. With its acquisition of BetBull in 2020, WynnBET is built on a foundation of highly social sports betting technology and one-of-a-kind experiences so that wagering and winning can be a celebrated and shared experience.

For more information, visit WynnBET.com or WynnInteractive.com.

About WynnBET

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting apps for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and now soon in Michigan, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access secured in eight states and several pending license applications in process. In October 2020, WynnBET became an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

Contact:

Eric Kreller, Wynn Las Vegas

702-770-3740

[email protected]

1 WynnBET entered a market access agreement with Encore Boston Harbor which will become effective subject to legalization of online sports betting in Massachusetts and determination of licensee eligibility.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynnbet-gains-market-access-in-eighth-state-301212128.html

SOURCE WynnBET