Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against FirstEnergy Corp. on behalf of Investors trading in FE Options

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 21, 2021
MILWAUKEE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) on behalf of investors who traded in FE Options before July 22, 2020. The investigation results from inaccurate statement First Energy may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.
Investors who traded in FE Options before July 22, 2020 may obtain additional information at http://ademilaw.com/case/firstenergy-corp-0 or by contacting Guri Ademi at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.
