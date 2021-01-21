>
Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against FirstEnergy Corp. on behalf of Investors trading in FE Options

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:FE -0.83%

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 21, 2021

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) on behalf of investors who traded in FE Options before July 22, 2020. The investigation results from inaccurate statement First Energy may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Investors who traded in FE Options before July 22, 2020 may obtain additional information at http://ademilaw.com/case/firstenergy-corp-0 or by contacting Guri Ademi at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-firstenergy-corp-on-behalf-of-investors-trading-in-fe-options-301212768.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


