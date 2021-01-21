2021 Dodge Durango wins a Vincentric Best Value in America Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Dodge Durango earns the Vincentric Best Value in America award for the Large SUV/Crossover segment

The 2021 Durango features new aggressive exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired cockpit, best-in-class towing capacity across its lineup and more performance than ever with the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat – the most powerful SUV ever

Award honors vehicles with the best value in each vehicle segment

The new 2021 Dodge Durango is the winner of a Vincentric Best Value in America award, taking home the honors for the Large SUV/Crossover segment.



The Vincentric Best Value in America awards are model-specific honors that determine the best value in each segment. Value is determined using a statistical analysis that incorporates the total cost of ownership of all vehicles for the 2021 model year along with the current market price of those vehicles.



"The Dodge Durango had a strong performance in the 2021 Vincentric Best Value in America awards," said David Wurster, Vincentric President. "It had the best results in more cost categories than any other vehicle in its segment, including the lowest fuel, depreciation, fixed and operating costs. Combined, these low costs helped the Durango outperform all competitors and earn the win for 2021."



Dodge Durango, the ultimate "no-compromise" SUV and the Charger of the three-row SUV segment, raises the bar for 2021 with new aggressive exterior styling, a new interior with a Challenger-inspired cockpit and more performance than ever with six distinct models – SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T, SRT 392 and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat – the most powerful SUV ever.



The Challenger and Charger muscle car exteriors are reflected in the Durango's new, aggressive exterior, which features a new front fascia, LED low/high projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamp (DRL) signatures, grille, rear spoiler and wheels.



The Durango interior is significantly upgraded for the 2021 model year with a new performance-inspired cockpit, including a redesigned instrument panel, center console and front doors, and five-times-faster Uconnect 5 with the largest-in-class available 10.1-inch touchscreen. With all of the updates, the interior feels more driver-oriented, modern and refined than the outgoing model.



The new Tow N Go Package on the 2021 Durango R/T AWD leverages its 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine performance, SRT's menacing looks, unmatched best-in-class towing of 8,700 pounds, an improved top speed of 145 mph, Track, Sport, Snow and Tow drive modes and SRT-tuned performance exhaust with an iconic Dodge exhaust rumble.



The 2021 Durango Citadel is the all-in luxury trim of the Durango lineup, delivering many premium features as standard equipment, including heated and ventilated Nappa leather driver and passenger seats, the full suite of safety features and more. The Citadel offers two powertrain options, both of which include class IV towing with integrated trailer brake as standard equipment:

The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at up to 295 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and 6,200 lbs. towing capacity is standard

The classic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine, available on the Citadel , produces a best-in-class 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque with 7,200 lbs. towing capacity

As the industry's only three-row muscle car, the Durango maintains its claim of being a family-friendly SUV with available seating for up to seven, standard Dodge muscle car attitude and the capability of best-in-class towing leadership at every trim level.



Vincentric

Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations such as AAA, JD Power, FCA and other OEMs as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC was founded in 2004 and is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.



In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



