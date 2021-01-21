>
Sydnee Gatewood
John Rogers Comments on Masco

Guru stock highlight

January 21, 2021 | About: MAS -0.7%
Branded home improvement and building products manufacturer Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was the greatest detractor from relative performance in the period. We believe this price action runs counter to the strong fundamentals in the business. MAS delivered another quarter of strong results, as both the plumbing and decorative architectural products segments significantly outperformed consensus. Management also issued guidance above Wall Street expectations and announced the resumption of share buybacks. Near term, we believe MAS is well positioned to capitalize on growing interest in do-it-yourself home enhancement. Longer term, we expect the company to enhance its operating profitability, as it continues to benefit from scale, technological know-how and the positioning of its supply chain.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder commentary.

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

