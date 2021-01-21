>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3144) 

John Rogers Comments on First American Financial

Guru stock highlight

January 21, 2021 | About: FAF +0.26%
Lastly, title insurer First American Financial Corporation(NYSE:FAF) detracted from relative performance, although shares traded higher on an absolute basis. FAF delivered solid quarterly results highlighted by record pre-tax title margin, strong order trends in both the purchase and refinance businesses and continued cost efficiencies. The firm also initiated a process to sell its non -core property and casualty business, increased its dividend and announced an expansion of the share repurchase program. Looking forward, we believe the market continues to underappreciate FAF's scale and operating leverage and think there continues to be a long runway for earnings and intrinsic value growth.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder commentary.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)