Viking Fund Management Llc Buys Enbridge Inc, CME Group Inc, Entergy Corp, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PepsiCo Inc

Minot, ND, based Investment company Viking Fund Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Enbridge Inc, CME Group Inc, Entergy Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PepsiCo Inc, Citigroup Inc, TechnipFMC PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viking Fund Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Viking Fund Management Llc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 87,000 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 21,000 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% AT&T Inc (T) - 290,000 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 64,000 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 195,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $222.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.08. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $13.42, with an estimated average price of $5.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $48.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 2766.67%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 172,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 600.00%. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.26. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 450.00%. The purchase prices were between $95.35 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $105.27. The stock is now traded at around $93.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 312.50%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 320.71%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 58,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc added to a holding in ALLETE Inc by 284.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $56.83. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 36,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.84.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82.

Viking Fund Management Llc sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $16.16, with an estimated average price of $14.44.

Viking Fund Management Llc reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 62.96%. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Viking Fund Management Llc still held 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 87.5%. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Viking Fund Management Llc still held 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Viking Fund Management Llc still held 22,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc reduced to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 71.11%. The sale prices were between $5.34 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Viking Fund Management Llc still held 130,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc reduced to a holding in Exelon Corp by 23.56%. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Viking Fund Management Llc still held 146,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Viking Fund Management Llc reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 64.66%. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Viking Fund Management Llc still held 23,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.