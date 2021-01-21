Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares MBS ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, BTC iShares Global Tech ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc owns 136 stocks with a total value of $563 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MBB, MINT, GDXJ, VRP, JPST, NK, XT, FISV, MDY, CRSP, GOOG, TDOC, LLY, AGG, DVY, FXH, AUTO,

MBB, MINT, GDXJ, VRP, JPST, NK, XT, FISV, MDY, CRSP, GOOG, TDOC, LLY, AGG, DVY, FXH, AUTO, Added Positions: NEAR, FLRN, SHYG, SCHZ, FPE, MUB, DBEF, DGRW, ARKG, SCHX, CIBR, FIW, GDX, SCHE, FMB, BOTZ, SPY, SCHA, EZM, SCHM, IJK, IVW, SCHC, FLOT, AMZN, BABA, IYW, IDU, IJT, IYF, IWP, MSFT, FB, VTI, VWO, GSIE, IJS, NNDM, SCHF, EEM, SUB, USMV, DIS,

NEAR, FLRN, SHYG, SCHZ, FPE, MUB, DBEF, DGRW, ARKG, SCHX, CIBR, FIW, GDX, SCHE, FMB, BOTZ, SPY, SCHA, EZM, SCHM, IJK, IVW, SCHC, FLOT, AMZN, BABA, IYW, IDU, IJT, IYF, IWP, MSFT, FB, VTI, VWO, GSIE, IJS, NNDM, SCHF, EEM, SUB, USMV, DIS, Reduced Positions: FTC, IXN, VUG, MGK, VFH, DON, HACK, RYT, DHS, DLN, VOT, ITM, XLK, XLF, DEM, VCIT, DXJ, HEDJ, SCHG, JPM, IGIB, IWO, IJH, IVV, RPG, GSLC, FEM, SRCL, MTUM, QUAL, PRFZ, ROBO, DBJP,

FTC, IXN, VUG, MGK, VFH, DON, HACK, RYT, DHS, DLN, VOT, ITM, XLK, XLF, DEM, VCIT, DXJ, HEDJ, SCHG, JPM, IGIB, IWO, IJH, IVV, RPG, GSLC, FEM, SRCL, MTUM, QUAL, PRFZ, ROBO, DBJP, Sold Out: SHV, HDS, LMT, VNQ, INTC, XAN,

For the details of BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bsc+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 1,056,389 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 1,079,171 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.20% BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,075,847 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 1,081,024 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.34% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 292,483 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 292,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 26,843 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 47,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in NantKwest Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.04 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 34,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,081,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 262,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 54.38%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $384.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3306.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.15%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Exantas Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $1.87 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $3.02.