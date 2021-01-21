Regents Of The University Of California Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bloom Energy Corp

Oakland, CA, based Investment company Regents Of The University Of California (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Inari Medical Inc, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Arvinas Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regents Of The University Of California. As of 2020Q4, Regents Of The University Of California owns 28 stocks with a total value of $692 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, ALLO, RVMD, NARI,

BABA, ALLO, RVMD, NARI, Reduced Positions: CNST, RAPT,

CNST, RAPT, Sold Out: HYG, BE, GBT, ARVN, FINV,

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 42,690,843 shares, 78.07% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 177,072 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 900,143 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. New Position RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) - 1,122,237 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.72% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) - 737,406 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.41%

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 177,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $43.45, with an estimated average price of $32.42. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 900,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Revolution Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.19 and $45.49, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 140,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regents Of The University Of California initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $87.29, with an estimated average price of $70.82. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $21.64.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.65 and $63.77, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in Arvinas Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $84.93, with an estimated average price of $35.2.

Regents Of The University Of California sold out a holding in FinVolution Group. The sale prices were between $1.85 and $2.67, with an estimated average price of $2.14.