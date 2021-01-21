TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 1580 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BLV, ASAN, VO, VIA, EMQQ, CP, EGLE, VYNE, UPWK, FVRR, ICLN, IGV, IHI, KXI, LDUR, QCLN, SLQD, USIG, ALKS, ASH, BIO, VALE, CNSL, DEO, RE, FRT, BANC, IT, HDB, HALO, HMY, KGC, LTC, LSTR, TELL, MKL, OEG, OFIX, SAFM, BFS, SXT, SHW, SHO, TCF, USAT, OSPN, HAYN, UVE, WU, YTEN, SQM, MELI, MSCI, ARR, CIXX, AIV, AIV, 5AH, MWG, LAC, BUD, FRC, TYME, ATOS, VOYA, IQV, AMH, AMBC, 50AA, JD, HRTG, AKTS, SYNH, CWEN, RACE, TWNK, ACIA, RETA, PI, DFIN, YEXT, 65HA, CLDR, ZUO, AY2, NIO, KLDO, FOXA, ADPT, SBE, GHIV, ACI, BLI, OM, PLTR, AIV, AIV, ESPO, FPE, IDU, IEF, IGM, IPAY, ITA, IYJ, SUSA, USMV,

IJK, VIG, TSLA, CVX, IVW, QQQ, VOO, AZN, UPS, IJR, AXP, CNI, D, UNH, KMI, ZM, CRWD, BND, IJS, MUB, ONEQ, SCHO, ALB, SCHW, GPN, MS, TSM, TXN, MA, IPGP, BX, E4X2, AVGO, WDAY, BABA, IGIB, DIA, ICF, IJJ, IWP, LQD, PFF, VT, XLK, XLP, ABMD, AMG, ADC, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ADS, AIG, AMT, APH, IVZ, NLY, ANSS, AMAT, ARCC, ARW, AIZ, AGO, AVA, AXS, TFC, BP, CBT, COF, CCL, CRI, CASY, CAKE, CME, CHD, C, CLF, COKE, CNMD, INGR, GLW, LIVN, XRAY, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLB, DRQ, DUK, DISH, OVV, EQT, FFIV, NEE, FICO, M, FISV, GD, GNTX, GILD, GS, GGG, GPK, ITGR, HRB, FUL, EQC, HAFC, HOG, HRC, IIVI, IDXX, TT, IART, ICE, IPG, JCI, KEX, KNX, KSS, LXP, LMNX, MTB, MFA, MTG, MSM, MGLN, MAN, MRVL, MPW, MED, MMSI, MTD, MU, TAP, MUR, VXRT, NRG, NOK, NUAN, ON, ORI, OLN, PNC, PPL, PDCO, PAYX, PKI, PGR, DGX, RCII, RHI, WRK, RCL, SLM, CRM, SWN, SYK, SNPS, SNV, SKT, GEO, THO, TIF, UL, X, UTHR, UVV, VLO, VAR, WDR, WAT, WST, WY, HEI.A, POR, FSLR, SPR, BR, LULU, AROC, CIM, TWO, V, RGA, TRIL, VRSK, KAR, HPP, PACB, SBRA, HII, MOS, ENPH, GMED, RLGY, NCLH, DOC, AGIO, PINC, TWTR, FPI, PE, TMST, CTLT, CFG, LBRDK, 7AY1, UNIT, SHOP, CC, AGR, USFD, NMTR, TWLO, MEDP, NTNX, AA, IIPR, AM, IR, KALA, ROKU, VICI, DBX, CDAY, SOLY, BYND, UBER, WORK, PTON, RPRX, ACWI, AGG, ARKG, BIV, DGRO, HYG, IBB, IYH, RSP, TIP, VEA, VOE, VTIP, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, IVV, MSFT, IBM, PFE, GOOGL, BIIB, JPM, AMGN, EFA, JNJ, GOOG, ABC, INTU, LOW, LLY, ZION, COST, HD, BMY, HON, CMCSA, YUM, MCD, LMT, MRK, ZS, GSK, YUMC, INTC, DIS, BA, WMT, ZBH, ABT, PSTG, GLD, ABBV, SNA, CHH, VZ, MDLZ, PEP, LIN, PSMT, BDX, GIS, T, OXY, ORCL, CI, PNM, PG, SSD, USB, AEP, CSCO, EMR, NSC, OKE, MO, DD, EIX, ETR, EXC, NVS, TRV, TGT, RTX, PM, NOW, KHC, DOW, IWM, SCHM, SPY, ADBE, ADM, CVS, FIS, KO, ECL, XOM, GE, HAL, HPQ, JNPR, NVDA, PNW, SGMO, SO, SBUX, WBA, WFC, WCC, LDOS, AGNC, SYF, HPE, SNAP, DELL, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, DVY, VB, VBR, VEU, VXUS, AOS, AAP, APD, ALK, LNT, ACC, ARCB, ATO, ADP, AVB, AVY, BHP, BCPC, OZK, BAX, BBY, BWA, BXP, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, COG, CPB, CAH, CNC, LUMN, XEC, CTXS, CHCO, CLX, TPR, DXC, CAG, ED, CUZ, CR, DTE, SITC, DVN, DKS, EW, ENB, EPR, EFX, EQR, EXR, FNB, FNF, PACW, FHN, FLS, TGNA, GCO, GPC, GBCI, GT, THG, HE, HA, PEAK, HEI, HFC, HRL, HST, HUBG, HUM, HUN, IDA, IFF, IRM, KBH, K, KR, LRCX, LNC, MDU, MAC, MRO, MAS, MTH, MOH, MSI, HOPE, NKTR, NFLX, BLU, NYCB, NYT, NI, JWN, ES, NVO, ORLY, OGE, ODP, ONB, OMC, PCAR, PCG, PETS, PLUG, PFG, PB, PEG, PHM, O, REG, RS, RGP, REX, ROL, RDS.A, RGLD, SBAC, SNY, SLB, SMG, SBNY, SFNC, SPG, SWKS, SWX, STT, TDY, TEVA, TOL, TSCO, TRN, TSN, UAL, UNM, USNA, VFC, VNO, WDFC, WAB, WM, EVRG, WDC, WMB, WEC, XLNX, MRKR, KALU, WYND, HBI, ZIOP, EHTH, LBTYK, INFN, DFS, ULTA, ATHX, FTI, DAN, CFX, PMT, FAF, LYB, BWXT, GM, RNET, HCA, AL, XYL, ZNGA, GWRE, MTDR, ALSN, PSX, HTA, BERY, FANG, TPH, BCC, TMHC, REXR, SFM, FATE, GCI, NAVI, AGRX, ACB, VKTX, CDK, BSGM, STOR, DEA, GNL, ENR, TDOC, UA, TCMD, FHB, ASIX, HWM, ARD, CARS, JHG, MFGP, GNPX, SPOT, PS, PRSP, REZI, SWAV, LYFT, DTIL, ALC, FSLY, GO, CHNG, TXG, REYN, NKLA, EEM, GWX, IWF, IWO, SCHE, SCZ, SDOW, SPDN,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,745 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 62.37% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,835 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,648 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,191 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.18% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 40,538 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.42%

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.95 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $214.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $72.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 626.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 223.37%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $160.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 514.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.17.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $24.96, with an estimated average price of $23.26.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $93.04.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.46.