New Capital Management LP Buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B

Investment company New Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, New Capital Management LP owns 143 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IGRO, VIGI, DGRO, VIG, V, GM, MKL, MDT, CMCSA, TRP, GBDC, GIM, PSX, GLPI, KHC, DOW, EMLP, VIA, VOD, RTX, USB, TOT, STX, WRK, RELL, MCY, IP, GIS,

IGRO, VIGI, DGRO, VIG, V, GM, MKL, MDT, CMCSA, TRP, GBDC, GIM, PSX, GLPI, KHC, DOW, EMLP, VIA, VOD, RTX, USB, TOT, STX, WRK, RELL, MCY, IP, GIS, Added Positions: TIP, BSV, AGG, STIP, PEP, IAGG, WRI, ICF, SUSA, DIS, JNJ, WMT, MMM, VZ,

TIP, BSV, AGG, STIP, PEP, IAGG, WRI, ICF, SUSA, DIS, JNJ, WMT, MMM, VZ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.B, VT, IEMG, LQD, IWV, T, MO, PG, PM, IYR, XOM, IJH, VYM, XLU,

AAPL, BRK.B, VT, IEMG, LQD, IWV, T, MO, PG, PM, IYR, XOM, IJH, VYM, XLU, Sold Out: RPG, XSLV,

For the details of New Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,693 shares, 41.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.59% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 118,682 shares, 23.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 62,288 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28% BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 70,451 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.23% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 54,037 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.82%

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.32 and $63.65, with an estimated average price of $58.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 22,441 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $84.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 16,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $205.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.82%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 54,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.82%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 59,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.24%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 32,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 79.81%. The purchase prices were between $55.57 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97181.82%. The purchase prices were between $15.42 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 85.23%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $152.85.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $33.59 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.43.