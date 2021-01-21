>
Articles 

Evergreen Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

January 21, 2021 | About: AGG -0.14% IJR -1.14% IWD -0.61% VTEB -0.13% SHV +0%

Investment company Evergreen Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evergreen Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Evergreen Advisors, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Evergreen Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evergreen+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Evergreen Advisors, LLC
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 923,826 shares, 34.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
  2. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 708,265 shares, 34.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.58%
  3. CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 871,232 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 76,138 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.02%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 123,288 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Evergreen Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 123,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Evergreen Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Evergreen Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Evergreen Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 708,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Evergreen Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Evergreen Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Evergreen Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evergreen Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evergreen Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evergreen Advisors, LLC keeps buying

