Evergreen Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Evergreen Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evergreen Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Evergreen Advisors, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJR, IWD, VTEB,

IJR, IWD, VTEB, Added Positions: AGG, SCHF, VB,

AGG, SCHF, VB, Reduced Positions: SPY, SCHB, VEU, VIG,

SPY, SCHB, VEU, VIG, Sold Out: SHV,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 923,826 shares, 34.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 708,265 shares, 34.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.58% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 871,232 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 76,138 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.02% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 123,288 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. New Position

Evergreen Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 123,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 708,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evergreen Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.