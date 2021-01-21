Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc, Royce Global Value Trust Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

Blue Bell, PA, based Investment company Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc, Amplify Online Retail ETF, sells Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc, Royce Global Value Trust Inc, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc owns 103 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IBUY,

IBUY, Added Positions: SPY, IWM, RVT, IVW, CII, RMT, SCHG, VTWO, IAU, ARKK, SLV, ASA, BIF, SCHK, HON, BLOK, SMH, ITA,

SPY, IWM, RVT, IVW, CII, RMT, SCHG, VTWO, IAU, ARKK, SLV, ASA, BIF, SCHK, HON, BLOK, SMH, ITA, Reduced Positions: ASG, SCHX, ADX, SCHB, DGRW, GAM, SPE, GPM, IVV, BXMX, GLO, SPEPB.PFD, TY, ETW, SWZ, DIA, RQI, GRX, GDV, SCHV, LGI, CUBA, BOE, SCHA, OEF, VTI, SCHM, BME, KRE, BDJ, MDY, JEQ, SKYY, IGD, GGZ, DWX, IRL, MJ, EXG, VIG, EMF, SCHF, XLK, IIF, IWD,

ASG, SCHX, ADX, SCHB, DGRW, GAM, SPE, GPM, IVV, BXMX, GLO, SPEPB.PFD, TY, ETW, SWZ, DIA, RQI, GRX, GDV, SCHV, LGI, CUBA, BOE, SCHA, OEF, VTI, SCHM, BME, KRE, BDJ, MDY, JEQ, SKYY, IGD, GGZ, DWX, IRL, MJ, EXG, VIG, EMF, SCHF, XLK, IIF, IWD, Sold Out: RGT, DON, GLQ, AGD, NHF, THQ, FXBY, RCG, FFA,

For the details of BLUE BELL PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+bell+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 242,354 shares, 34.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.64% General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 676,971 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 235,985 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63% Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 1,190,658 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% Tri-Continental Corp (TY) - 484,470 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $125.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $384.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 242,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $212.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 41,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc by 57.53%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.47. The stock is now traded at around $17.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02. The stock is now traded at around $171.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Royce Global Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $12.27 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.8.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $28.9 and $34.81, with an estimated average price of $32.34.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Clough Global Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $13.88, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $8.58 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $9.69.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $8.36 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $17.41 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $19.12.