Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Oracle Corp, Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Investment company Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Merck Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Schlumberger, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMAT, NVDA, TMO,

AMAT, NVDA, TMO, Added Positions: ORCL, PSX, CRM, RDS.A, PNC, MRK, BAC, T, C, CVS, SO, VZ, STAG, MMM, WTRG, AME, TXN, WMT, AWK,

ORCL, PSX, CRM, RDS.A, PNC, MRK, BAC, T, C, CVS, SO, VZ, STAG, MMM, WTRG, AME, TXN, WMT, AWK, Reduced Positions: PEP, PG, RDS.B, SLB, ORA, AAPL, XOM, HSIC, UPS, GLW, LOW, VOD, BK, CMCSA, CAT, F, HD, WFC, CL, NSC, USB, GM, GE, COST, COP, BHP, ALB, CLX, BMY, BA, CTVA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,186 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,781 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 48,468 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 32,306 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 73,112 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $554.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $512.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 493.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 50,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 203.95%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 29,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 442.02%. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 57,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 140.59%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $222.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 40,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.