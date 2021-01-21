>
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Oracle Corp, Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

January 21, 2021 | About: ORCL -0.57% PSX -2.96% RDS.A -2.48% CRM -0.57% MRK -1.55% AMAT +0.12% NVDA +3.75% TMO -0.67%

Investment company Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Merck Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Schlumberger, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridge+creek+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,186 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,781 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 48,468 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 32,306 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 73,112 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $554.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $512.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 493.03%. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 50,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 203.95%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 29,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 442.02%. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 57,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 140.59%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $222.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 40,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.



