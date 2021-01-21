>
NextCapital Advisers, Inc. Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

January 21, 2021 | About: BSV +0.04% SCHP +0.21% BNDX -0.27% EMB +0.07% STIP +0.09% IGSB +0.02% HYLB -0.02% VGSH +0%

Investment company NextCapital Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NextCapital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, NextCapital Advisers, Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NextCapital Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nextcapital+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NextCapital Advisers, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 2,931,321 shares, 28.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
  2. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 4,982,543 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 8,425,650 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 3,093,781 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 4,051,437 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
New Purchase: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 2,332,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 1,352,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.46%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 1,575,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,189,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 80.95%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,294,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 713,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 84,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 154,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.



