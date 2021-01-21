Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, American Tower Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Investment company Ayrshire Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, American Tower Corp, Amgen Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLQD,

SLQD, Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, PYPL, ZTS, VRSK, MSFT, LFUS, USB, JNJ, TJX, AMT, ABT, FISV, ZBH, FMC, ECL, APH, AMGN, HD, MA, DHR, UNH, ACN, LIN, ROP, NKE, VZ, LUV, COST, FIS, SSNC, BABA, TDOC, CSCO, DLR, CLX, WPC, JPM,

AAPL, AMZN, PYPL, ZTS, VRSK, MSFT, LFUS, USB, JNJ, TJX, AMT, ABT, FISV, ZBH, FMC, ECL, APH, AMGN, HD, MA, DHR, UNH, ACN, LIN, ROP, NKE, VZ, LUV, COST, FIS, SSNC, BABA, TDOC, CSCO, DLR, CLX, WPC, JPM, Reduced Positions: GBDC, ENB, DGRO, BRK.B, QCOM, ARCC, EPD,

GBDC, ENB, DGRO, BRK.B, QCOM, ARCC, EPD, Sold Out: GOOGL, INTC, VOOG,

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 31,564 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,640 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,903 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.60% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 27,175 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,089 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 109.24%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $136.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 36,931 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 33.98%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $222.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9. The stock is now traded at around $252.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,773 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $202.29 and $230.08, with an estimated average price of $219.08.