Ballast, Inc. Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid C

Investment company Ballast, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Caterpillar Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballast, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Ballast, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC, CAT, COP, GOOG, NEE, DE,

BAC, CAT, COP, GOOG, NEE, DE, Added Positions: VYM, VEU, VO, SPLV, IWF, MBB, LQD, AGG, VWO, VB, SHYG, COST, IWD, JNJ, VLO, CSCO, INTC, PFF, TGT, LLY, GSK, BA, NOC,

VYM, VEU, VO, SPLV, IWF, MBB, LQD, AGG, VWO, VB, SHYG, COST, IWD, JNJ, VLO, CSCO, INTC, PFF, TGT, LLY, GSK, BA, NOC, Reduced Positions: SPYG, SPYV, SPDW, VGT, UNH, VHT, AAPL, DAL, MSFT, PG, DHR, ABT, SHW, HON, HD, SBUX, TXN, WMT, TRV, TFC, AMZN, MDT, ED, FDX, DD, PFE, VZ, CB, STZ, DIS, DUK, JPM, KMB, PNC, IJH, IJR, KO, T,

SPYG, SPYV, SPDW, VGT, UNH, VHT, AAPL, DAL, MSFT, PG, DHR, ABT, SHW, HON, HD, SBUX, TXN, WMT, TRV, TFC, AMZN, MDT, ED, FDX, DD, PFE, VZ, CB, STZ, DIS, DUK, JPM, KMB, PNC, IJH, IJR, KO, T, Sold Out: SPMD, SPSM, SPIB, SPEM, SPAB, WFC, GOOGL, RTX,

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 101,090 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 165,946 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.57% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 77,749 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 48,291 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.86% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 194,982 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.02%

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $192.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1891.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $83.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $305.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $94.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 165,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 123.48%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.70%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $362.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22.

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19.

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77.

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71.

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.