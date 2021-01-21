Ctc Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ctc Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, The Walt Disney Co, BTC iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ctc Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ctc Llc owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSFT, NVDA, AAPL, IWM, ZM, FB, VXX, SQ, NIO, PYPL, PTON,

MSFT, NVDA, AAPL, IWM, ZM, FB, VXX, SQ, NIO, PYPL, PTON, Added Positions: GLD, BYND, SHOP,

GLD, BYND, SHOP, Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, DIS, SLV, AMZN, BABA, BA, ROKU,

SPY, QQQ, DIS, SLV, AMZN, BABA, BA, ROKU, Sold Out: DIA, GOOGL, TSLA, BKNG, EEM,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,517,943 shares, 34.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 917,333 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. New Position NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 308,785 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 438,330 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.19% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 569,403 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.42%

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $224.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.58%. The holding were 917,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $554.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.94%. The holding were 308,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $136.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 748,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $212.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 115,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14. The stock is now traded at around $382.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 53,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $272.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 58,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $175.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 569,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 107.60%. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.14. The stock is now traded at around $134.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 160,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23.

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75.