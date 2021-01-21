>
Articles 

Ctc Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

January 21, 2021 | About: GLD -0.06% BYND -0.44% SHOP -0.24% MSFT +0.28% NVDA +3.75% AAPL +3.67% IWM -0.87% ZM +0% FB +2.02% DIA +0.03% GOOGL +0.22% T -0.45%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ctc Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, The Walt Disney Co, BTC iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ctc Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ctc Llc owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CTC LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ctc+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CTC LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,517,943 shares, 34.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.75%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 917,333 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 308,785 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 438,330 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.19%
  5. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 569,403 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.42%
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $224.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.58%. The holding were 917,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $554.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.94%. The holding were 308,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $136.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 748,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $212.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 115,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14. The stock is now traded at around $382.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 53,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ctc Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $272.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 58,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 31.42%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $175.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 569,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 107.60%. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.14. The stock is now traded at around $134.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 160,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Ctc Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Ctc Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of CTC LLC. Also check out:

1. CTC LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CTC LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CTC LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CTC LLC keeps buying

