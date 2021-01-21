Harvey Investment Co Llc Buys Waste Connections Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Diageo PLC, Sells Woodward Inc, Duke Energy Corp

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Harvey Investment Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Waste Connections Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Diageo PLC, Trinity Industries Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, sells Woodward Inc, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Investment Co Llc. As of 2020Q4, Harvey Investment Co Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $701 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WCN, AXTA, DEO, TRN, BR,

WCN, AXTA, DEO, TRN, BR, Added Positions: CLX, KMX, BDX, HSY,

CLX, KMX, BDX, HSY, Reduced Positions: ANSS, PG, WWD, ST, MSFT, INTC, JPM, ADP, XOM, PFE, DUK, SYBT, CVX, HD, PGR, SLB, WBA,

For the details of HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvey+investment+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 103,754 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 109,680 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 236,835 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 74,102 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) - 162,332 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $108.83, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Harvey Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.41 and $153.88, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $151.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.