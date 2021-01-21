Eagle Capital Management, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF

Metairie, LA, based Investment company Eagle Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Eagle Capital Management, LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PYPL, CMI, TSLA,

PYPL, CMI, TSLA, Added Positions: BSCM, BSCL, SPY, DIA, IYF, ECL, AWK, WMT, LMT, HD, GOOGL, NEE, ACN, AVGO, SCHX, SCHG, GLD,

BSCM, BSCL, SPY, DIA, IYF, ECL, AWK, WMT, LMT, HD, GOOGL, NEE, ACN, AVGO, SCHX, SCHG, GLD, Reduced Positions: SCHB,

SCHB, Sold Out: BSCK,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 72,646 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 742,469 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 55,279 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 196,539 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 841,704 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.68%

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $248.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 17,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.95. The stock is now traded at around $248.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 15,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $844.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 841,704 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.75%. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 454,833 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 98.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.